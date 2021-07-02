The Driftless Region is filled with history. One of the ways to get a glimpse of the past is through architecture. Here are three 100+ year old houses that tell unique stories about their communities, both past and present.
New Richmond
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: six
- Square feet: 4,410
- Year built: 1870
- Acreage: 0.47
- Asking price: $649,900
Built as a Italianate Victorian mansion, this property is currently a bed and breakfast. Inside you will find crown moulding, high ceilings, oak doors, four fireplaces and a recent attic expansion that includes two bedrooms. One of the most unique aspects of this home is the style and location of its bathtubs. A few of the rooms have a private, freestanding tub in the bedroom. The tubs vary in size and shape and can be separated from the main portion of the room using a wrap-around curtain. Outside the property has a covered front porch, a screened gazebo, raised gardens and more.
Hudson
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,660
- Year built: 1921
- Acreage: 0.24
- Asking price: $249,500
Cozy and well maintained, this house is ready for a family. The kitchen is the heart of the home in this house and it has been updated with fresh paint and sparking countertops. There is plenty of room for large families to gather and cook together. The rest of the house has hardwood floors throughout and the bedrooms are all airy and light.
Red Wing
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 3,000
- Year built: 1880
- Acreage: 0.38
- Asking price: $369,500
From the front porch to the back patio, craftsmanship is on full display in this house. The main floor is filled with beautiful built-ins, woodwork and beams. The main floor feels stately with its numerous rooms and dark-stained wood. The second level of the house is lighter, where rooms are filled with natural light and walls are painted soft colors. The third floor can be a fun workspace or extra bedroom.