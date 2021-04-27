This 151 year old gem is pristine. The house has been remodeled from top to bottom and the 1870s charm still shines. The home now has fresh paint throughout, new flooring on the main level, updates bathrooms and a lovely kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances, a classic subway tile backsplash and butcher board countertops.
The location of this house is also perfect. It sits on a corner lot minutes from downtown Red Wing and the Mississippi River can be seen from the master bedroom. Outside there is a fully fenced-in yard with a fire pit and a vegetable garden.
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,997
- Year built: 1870
- Acreage: 0.17
- Asking price: $239,900
