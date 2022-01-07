Most expensive Goodhue County houses sold in December
#10: County 2 Blvd., Red Wing  

  • Sold for: $440,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,488
  • Acres: 27.93
  • Year built: 1989
  • Date sold: Dec. 31

#9: County Road 5 Blvd., Lake City 

  • Sold for: $449,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,157
  • Acres: 16.74
  • Year built: 1919
  • Date sold: Dec. 10 

#8: Hewitt Blvd., Red Wing 

  • Sold for: $452,847
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,513
  • Acres: 0.06
  • Year built: 2020
  • Date sold: Dec. 29

#7: Keystone Drive, Pine Island 

  • Sold for: $478,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,468
  • Acres: 0.34
  • Year built: 2021
  • Date sold: Dec. 3

#6: Betcher Trail, Goodhue

  • Sold for: $515,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,042
  • Acres: 37.15
  • Year built: 2001
  • Date sold: Dec. 31

#5: County 56 Blvd., Cannon Falls 

  • Sold for: $575,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,012
  • Acres: 10
  • Year built: 1895
  • Date sold: Dec. 30

#4: 320th Street Way, Cannon Falls 

  • Sold for: $582,500
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,116
  • Acres: 9.89
  • Year built: 2021
  • Date sold: Dec. 3

#3: Goldfinch Lane, Red Wing 

  • Sold for: $620,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,717
  • Acres: 0.75
  • Year built: 2005
  • Date sold: Dec. 9

#2: Woodhaven Trail, Cannon Falls

  • Sold for: $860,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 2,583
  • Acres: 20
  • Year built: 1976 
  • Date sold: Dec. 1

#1: County Road 2 Blvd., Frontenac

  • Sold for: $985,000
  • Bedrooms: eight
  • Bathrooms: seven
  • Square feet: 5,276
  • Acres: 6.06
  • Year built: 1856
  • Date sold: Dec. 2

