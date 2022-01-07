#10: County 2 Blvd., Red Wing
- Sold for: $440,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,488
- Acres: 27.93
- Year built: 1989
- Date sold: Dec. 31
#9: County Road 5 Blvd., Lake City
- Sold for: $449,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,157
- Acres: 16.74
- Year built: 1919
- Date sold: Dec. 10
#8: Hewitt Blvd., Red Wing
- Sold for: $452,847
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,513
- Acres: 0.06
- Year built: 2020
- Date sold: Dec. 29
#7: Keystone Drive, Pine Island
- Sold for: $478,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,468
- Acres: 0.34
- Year built: 2021
- Date sold: Dec. 3
#6: Betcher Trail, Goodhue
- Sold for: $515,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,042
- Acres: 37.15
- Year built: 2001
- Date sold: Dec. 31
#5: County 56 Blvd., Cannon Falls
- Sold for: $575,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,012
- Acres: 10
- Year built: 1895
- Date sold: Dec. 30
#4: 320th Street Way, Cannon Falls
- Sold for: $582,500
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,116
- Acres: 9.89
- Year built: 2021
- Date sold: Dec. 3
#3: Goldfinch Lane, Red Wing
- Sold for: $620,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,717
- Acres: 0.75
- Year built: 2005
- Date sold: Dec. 9
#2: Woodhaven Trail, Cannon Falls
- Sold for: $860,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 2,583
- Acres: 20
- Year built: 1976
- Date sold: Dec. 1
#1: County Road 2 Blvd., Frontenac
- Sold for: $985,000
- Bedrooms: eight
- Bathrooms: seven
- Square feet: 5,276
- Acres: 6.06
- Year built: 1856
- Date sold: Dec. 2
