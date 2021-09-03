Goodhue County, Minn. most expensive homes bought in August
Photo from Realtor.com

10. Steamboat Drive, Red Wing

  • Price: $385,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 12
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,638
  • Acres: 0.1
  • Year built: 2006

9. Prairie View Drive, Red Wing 

  • Price: $389,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 23
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,786
  • Acres: 0.34
  • Year built: 2005

8. Parkway Lane, Cannon Falls 

  • Price: $416,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 6
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 4,060
  • Acres: 0.29
  • Year built: 1995

7. Dorothea Drive, Zumbrota 

  • Price: $430,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 6
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,149
  • Acres: 0.51
  • Year built: 2006

6. Carnoustie Place, Pine Island 

  • Price: $480,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 16
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,710
  • Acres: 0.73
  • Year built: 2002

5. 20th Avenue, Dennison

  • Price: $515,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 12
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: one
  • Square feet: 1,168
  • Acres: 238.42
  • Year built: 1962

4. 145th Avenue, Welch

  • Price: $630,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 12
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,250
  • Acres: 5.77
  • Year built: 1997

3. Hi Park Avenue, Red Wing 

  • Price: $640,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 26
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Square feet: 5,447
  • Acres: 0.73
  • Year built: 2003

2. Central Point Road, Lake City 

  • Price: $700,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 19
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,848
  • Acres: 0.09
  • Year built: 1996

1. Bayview Drive, Red Wing

  • Price: $850,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 20
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,531
  • Acres: 8.32
  • Year built: 1991

