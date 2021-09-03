10. Steamboat Drive, Red Wing
- Price: $385,000
- Date sold: Aug. 12
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,638
- Acres: 0.1
- Year built: 2006
9. Prairie View Drive, Red Wing
- Price: $389,000
- Date sold: Aug. 23
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,786
- Acres: 0.34
- Year built: 2005
8. Parkway Lane, Cannon Falls
- Price: $416,000
- Date sold: Aug. 6
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 4,060
- Acres: 0.29
- Year built: 1995
7. Dorothea Drive, Zumbrota
- Price: $430,000
- Date sold: Aug. 6
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,149
- Acres: 0.51
- Year built: 2006
6. Carnoustie Place, Pine Island
- Price: $480,000
- Date sold: Aug. 16
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,710
- Acres: 0.73
- Year built: 2002
5. 20th Avenue, Dennison
- Price: $515,000
- Date sold: Aug. 12
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,168
- Acres: 238.42
- Year built: 1962
4. 145th Avenue, Welch
- Price: $630,000
- Date sold: Aug. 12
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,250
- Acres: 5.77
- Year built: 1997
3. Hi Park Avenue, Red Wing
- Price: $640,000
- Date sold: Aug. 26
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 5,447
- Acres: 0.73
- Year built: 2003
2. Central Point Road, Lake City
- Price: $700,000
- Date sold: Aug. 19
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,848
- Acres: 0.09
- Year built: 1996
1. Bayview Drive, Red Wing
- Price: $850,000
- Date sold: Aug. 20
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,531
- Acres: 8.32
- Year built: 1991
