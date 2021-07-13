Farm houses for sale
Photo from Zillow

Pine Island 

Pine Island, Minn. farm house for sale,
Buy Now
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 5,042
  • Acres: 69.74
  • Year built: 1993
  • Asking price: $795,000

You won't easily run out of space in this home. The interior includes two family rooms, a four season porch, a backyard deck, a home theatre space and three spacious bedrooms. The interior also includes three fireplaces, a hot tub, a kitchenette in the lower level and a unique spiral staircase. Outside the nearly 70 acres include woods and ponds that provide space for fishing, bike riding, ATV paths and other types of recreation. 

Pine Island

1 of 51

Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls, Minn. farm house for sale,
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,556
  • Acres: 5
  • Year built: 1998
  • Asking price: $489,000

This lovely house has potential to become a dream home. Rooms are already spacious with lovely hardwood floors and wood accents. This home has great "bones" and has a floor plan that allows for a variety of easy updates. While the interior may need a little work, the property is lovely and ready for picnics, lawn games and amazing gardens. 