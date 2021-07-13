Pine Island
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 5,042
- Acres: 69.74
- Year built: 1993
- Asking price: $795,000
You won't easily run out of space in this home. The interior includes two family rooms, a four season porch, a backyard deck, a home theatre space and three spacious bedrooms. The interior also includes three fireplaces, a hot tub, a kitchenette in the lower level and a unique spiral staircase. Outside the nearly 70 acres include woods and ponds that provide space for fishing, bike riding, ATV paths and other types of recreation.
Cannon Falls
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,556
- Acres: 5
- Year built: 1998
- Asking price: $489,000
This lovely house has potential to become a dream home. Rooms are already spacious with lovely hardwood floors and wood accents. This home has great "bones" and has a floor plan that allows for a variety of easy updates. While the interior may need a little work, the property is lovely and ready for picnics, lawn games and amazing gardens.