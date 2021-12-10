Merriam-Webster defines midcentury modern to be "a style of design (as in architecture and furniture) of roughly the 1930s through the mid-1960s characterized especially by clean lines, organic and streamlined forms, and lack of embellishment." A photo of this house could be pasted alongside the definition.
Recently remodeled, this house offers modern conveniences within a clean and open house. Updates include an open concept in the main living space and a kitchen with new matte granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets.
This home could be nicknamed "the house of twos," as it features two laundry rooms, two offices and even two kitchens.
One aspect of design frequently found in mid-century modern buildings is the blending of the interior and exterior through the use of large windows. This can be seen in this home (especially in the owner's suite). The connection between the house and natural surroundings is also made with porches, decks and patios. There is much to love about the outdoors on this property, including a shed and fencing ready to be used in a micro hobby farm, a hot tub and a lawn and trees to explore.
- Asking price: $699,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 6,006
- Acres: 2.7
- Year built: 1965
