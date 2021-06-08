6 bedroom home in Red Wing
- Price: $558,000
- Bedrooms: six
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 4,310
- Acres: 0.35
- Year built: 2018
In this home families don't have to worry about kids sharing rooms or running out of space to play. The main floor has an open floor plan with a large kitchen—which has stainless steel appliances—and four of the six bedrooms. The master bedroom, which is on the main floor, has a private bathroom with a shower. The lower level has more room for kids or guests: a family room, two bedrooms, built-in cubbies and a second kitchen. The heated three car garage also has a bonus room above it, which has a bathroom.
Cannon Falls house
- Price: $540,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,589
- Acres: 1.5
- Year built: 2004
A couple of surprises are hidden in this home. First, the house comes with its own sauna. Secondly, one of the three bathrooms has a functioning urinal. More traditional aspects and selling points of the property include an open concept on the main floor, a corner fireplace, sunroom/office, a master suite, main floor laundry and in-floor heat on the lower level. The house also has plenty of storage and the three car detached garage is heated.
Hobby farm in Cannon Falls
- Price: $599,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,624
- Acres: 6.57
- Year built: 1968
Updated and well kept, this house is both practical and great for entertaining. A 3/4 bath was newly finished by the back door, which is useful after doing chores on the hobby farm. The house also has steel siding and gutters as well as a new roof. Inside the living room has surround sound and a door to the patio. The property also comes with a two car heated garage, out buildings, a heated tack room and four horse stalls.