Lake City
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,927
- Year built: 1997
- Acreage: 0.35
- Asking price: $1,250,000
Inside and out, this home is stunning. The property has 80 feet of shoreline on Lake Pepin and the water can be seen from every gathering area. The home's interior offers numerous modern luxuries including an open living space, a gourmet kitchen (with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island and a breakfast bar) and an owner's suite that has a gas fireplace, a glass block shower, a whirlpool tub and a walk-in closed.
One of the most unique features of this home is the bonus room/office that sits above the second floor and has windows that run along all four walls.
Outside there is a fire pit, two decks, a patio and gardens.
Wabasha
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 5,580
- Year built: 1986
- Acreage: 0.54
- Asking price: $1,399,000
This home is ideal for entertaining as the main floor is over 4,000 feet and the house has an indoor swimming pool. On warm days when people want to get outside the porch is picture-perfect and Lake Pepin is just outside the front door. In the back of the house there is a lovely entertaining space—which includes the pool and hot tub—that opens to the back and side yards.
The main living space is grand with vaulted ceilings, large wood beams, a stone fireplace and a huge kitchen.