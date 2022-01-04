It is hard to find a home with a better view of Lake Pepin. The wall of windows looks out over the lake and surrounding bluffs. Residents can get a few steps closer to Lake Pepin by walking out onto the deck.
The condo has been updated with new countertops in the kitchen and new paint throughout. The condo is also fully furnished.
Two smaller bedrooms are on the main floor. One is connected to the main living space via two French doors, allowing plenty of natural light into the room. The second bedroom is attached to the first, making it perfect for guests with children.
The owner's suite is an upstairs loft. It includes a window that looks out over Lake Pepin, a little nook with a window, room for a little sitting area, a full bathroom and a walk-in closet.
- Asking price: $425,000
- Monthly HOA fee: $365
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,475
- Year built: 2002
