Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing and significantly reduced visibility at times. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute and could linger into Wednesday evening. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&