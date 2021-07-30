Bonita Springs, Fla. has homes ranging in price and size for almost everyone. Sitting on the Gulf Coast, the community offers warn winters, easy access to beaches, a variety of entertainment venues, restaurants and more. If you are tired of cold, snowy winters, this is a good place to begin looking for a warm retreat.
Barefoot Beach
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 6,559
- Acres: 0.24
- Year built: 2015
- Asking price: $9,975,000
This huge home has a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. The house has custom windows to allow residents to fully enjoy the scenery. Other luxury features include an oversized island, two dishwashers and ovens, dual owners suites, a full outdoor kitchen and a 3,300 square feet drive-through garage.
Verona Lane
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: six
- Square feet: 5,806
- Acres: 0.83
- Year built: 2017
- Asking price: $5,995,000
Feel like you are in a lush and private oasis while still having the conveniency of living in town. Attention to detail has been given to every space inside this home and the surrounding property. In each room the pools of natural light, the close tie with nature and the feel of serenity makes this home a luxurious retreat.
Goodwin Street
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,629
- Acres: 0.46
- Year built: 1920
- Asking price: $795,000
If you are looking for a home that will inspire, this is it. The house is over 100 years old and has exquisite views of the river. An ancient, moss draped oak shades the enclosed sunroom, which has removable windows.