In 1857 this Greek Revival property was built as a single family home. More recently it was renovated and converted into a triplex. The charm of the historic house was not lost in the process. Hardwood floors, original woodwork and craftsmanship are on full display. While much of the interior is simple it is elegant with arches used to define rooms, a marble fireplace with a gas insert and crystal chandeliers.
This property is within walking distance of downtown Red Wing and the Mississippi River.
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,393
- Year built: 1857
- Asking price: $499,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.