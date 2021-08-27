Lake City is filled with history. Three homes currently on the market give a glimpse of the city's past.
High Street
Every inch of this property—inside and out—is charming. The 1890 craftsmanship is on full display and updates have ensured the home continues to be welcoming. The main floor is airy and open with hardwood floors throughout. The property is a corner lot with views of Lake Pepin.
- Asking price: $255,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,602
- Acres: 0.24
Oak Street
Built in 1901, this Queen Anne style house features updates to the hardwood floors throughout the home, an enclosed three season porch and the three bedrooms are all on the second level. Throughout the home has been well maintained and has a backyard that is ready for gardeners.
- Asking price: $289,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,902
- Acres: 0.18
Lyon Avenue
A Victorian house blocks from Lake Pepin, this house built in 1910 is spacious. One of the highlights of the property is the pristine front porch and the backyard with a white picket fence.
- Asking price: $277,500
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,058
- Acres: 0.17