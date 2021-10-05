This 139 year old home has been restored to offer modern updates along with 1880s craftsmanship.
The interior of the home includes hickory cabinets in the kitchen, a butler's pantry, hickory trim, stained glass windows, the original hardwood floors in the dining room and more. The home also has room for guests. The upper floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom. The Mississippi River bluffs can be seen from these bedrooms. A fourth bedroom and a full bathroom are on the main floor. The final bedroom is in a quiet corner in the basement.
Outside the property includes a long front porch, in-ground sprinkler system, walnut trees and two buildings that can be used for a variety of needs. One could be converted into a bunk house. It already has a seasonal bathroom.
- Asking price: $1,300,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,600
- Acres: 21
- Year built: 1882
