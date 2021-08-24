It's hard to find a more centrally located home in Red Wing as this condo sits on the corner of Main and Bush streets. The home is move-in ready with flawless decor throughout. When walking into the condo the kitchen is on the left. It includes quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a new subway tile backsplash. Though on the smaller side, the kitchen feels airy with white cabinets and a view of the living room, dining room and natural light. The kitchen also has a large island, which doubles as a bar top.
The great room offers room for the living room and dining room. There are simple but classy touches throughout the space including can lights, a chair rail, carpet in the living space, unique wallpaper accents, hanging lights and more.
One great thing about this condo is that it includes two bathrooms: a half bath near the front door for guests and a full bath near the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have updates. A new marble countertop was installed on the vanity in the small bath and a new tile surround was added to the full bath.
This home is located in a secure building, which has an elevator. A shared laundry room is available across the hallway from the condo and extra storage space is available in the lower level.
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,064
- Year built: 1860
- Asking price: $180,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.