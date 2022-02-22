This 115-year-old house sits on a corner lot in Red Wing. Views of He Mni Can (Barn Bluff) and Sorin's Bluff can be seen from inside and outside of the home.
At the front of the home is a three-season porch with three walls of windows and plenty of room to host. The front door leads into a foyer with a large, open staircase. To the left is the dining rom and living room. Hardwood floors have been refinished in both rooms and throughout the house. The living room includes a gas fireplace and a beautiful built-in hutch.
Single-level living is possible in this house as the laundry and a large bedroom are on the main floor. The bedroom has a private 3/4 bath.
The three other bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second floor. Attached to the largest bedroom is a sitting room and an office.
The home ends on the third floor, which houses a play room, storage space and a third room that could be used as a family room or hobby room.
This property is a must-see.
- Asking price: $300,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,750
- Acres: 0.2
- Year built: 1906
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.