Sitting on a quiet street, this house offers the beautiful design of a functional and timeless home.
The tastefully designed sunroom is accented with transom windows, exposed beams and built-in cabinetry around the fireplace.
A walk-out lower level provides plenty space for play with bright ambient light. The main floor affords open space for family living and formal dining.
The balcony overlooks lovely mature trees and grounds.
- Asking price: $409,850
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 3,211
- Acres: 0.39
