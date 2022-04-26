Every room in this house has been updated by the current owner.
The open living space has two-story ceilings and large windows, making the space feel welcoming. The living room has a fireplace with intricate tile work and a sliding door that leads out to a deck. Connected to the living room is the dining room. The room has a bay window and room for a dining table.
The kitchen is a good size but feels cozy with a lower ceiling than the living and dining rooms and a curved window. The cabinets and appliances in the kitchen are all new. A peninsula that acts as a divider between the kitchen and dining room also provides more sitting room to chat with those working in the kitchen.
Two of the bedrooms are on the upper level, including the owner's suite. The suite has a walk-in closet and a bathroom. The bathroom has a double vanity with storage. A sliding barn door separates the bathroom from the bedroom.
The other two bedrooms are on the lower level. The lower level also houses a bathroom and a laundry/mudroom, which is connected to the garage. The mudroom has a built-in drop spot with wall paneling, hooks, and a built-in seat with storage. Down one more floor is a family/game room.
The living space continues outside with the maintenance-free deck off of the living room. The sunny backyard has room for lawn games and outdoor festivities.
- Asking price: $429,500
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,636
- Acres: 0.36
- Year built: 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.