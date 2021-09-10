The homes in this article vary in age, style, location, price and size. However, there is one thing that ties them all together: fireplaces. These homes remind us that whether you own a mansion or a small cottage, everyone can find comfort at the heart of their home.
Red Wing
Every few weeks a unique house hits the local market. This may be the most unexpected home to be built in Goodhue County. The house sits in rural Red Wing on the shore of Lake Pepin. Like many local homes, the property includes a large living space, numerous windows to highlight the surrounding beauty, hardwood floors and a porch. Here's what most houses don't have: a design created to mimic Asian-style architecture.
The house and its outbuildings have all been designed to look like traditional Chinese architecture.
- Asking price: $2 million
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,174
- Acres: 1.08
- Year built: 1929
Ellsworth
This yellow Arts & Crafts bungalow looks like a cottage from a fairytale. The interior of the home has been perfectly preserved; the wooden accents, window trim, wood floors and stained staircase are all immaculate. The home also boasts two fireplaces: One small fireplace in the living room and a second, floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the family room.
The fairytale feeling continues outside where a brick patio and a pergola offer the perfect place to sit and relax.
- Asking price: $295,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,449
- Acres: 0.29
- Year built: 1917
Hudson
The newest of the homes featured in this article, the Hudson home offers popular amenities, including an open concept main living space, a chef's kitchen (which includes custom white-enameled cabinets, a large center island, a gas stove with an exhaust hood, a wall oven, and a farmhouse sink), and three season porch, complete with a gas fireplace.
The next owners of this home will likely never get cold as the home is equipped with three fireplaces a hot tub has been installed in the backyard.
- Asking price: $1 million
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,685
- Acres: 1.35
- Year built: 2019