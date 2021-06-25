By the time January rolls around each year, most residents of Wisconsin and Minnesota are ready for some sun and warmth. Not surprisingly, Arizona is one of the most popular destinations for snowbirds and those looking to "thaw out" from the below-freezing temps. It may be sunny and warm now, but it's never too early to begin planning for ways to avoid the cold.
Phoenix house
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Year built: 1997
- Square feet: 2,414
- Acres: 0.19
- Asking price: $713,000
The front yard of this home feels like a yard in Wisconsin or Minnesota with its shade-giving trees and greenery. But step inside and find a house built for a warm climate: vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans and large windows that allow the air to circulate, tile floors and white walls. In the backyard there is more greenery, a shady sitting area and a recently resurfaced pool.
Small Phoenix house
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Year built: 1958
- Square feet: 1,922
- Acres: 0.23
- Asking price: $720,000
This ranch style house is clean and inviting with a few pops of color throughout. The kitchen has recently been updated with granite counter tops and white shaker style cabinets. The house is perfect for entertaining with an open concept, a family room and a large backyard. Outside there is a large covered patio, greenery and a diving pool.
Tucson condo
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Year built: 1986
- Square feet: 1,164
- Asking price: $274,900
It can be difficult to care for a house that is only occupied for six months of a year. For those who don't want to worry about extra maintenance, a condo is a perfect second home option. This spacious and recently remodeled condo comes with great views and a charming community. Inside the corner condo has popular amenities including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, an open split bedroom layout, a master suite with a roomy walk-in closet and a wood burning mosaic tiled fireplace. The property comes with access to numerous amenities including a heated salt water pool, two spas, a enormous clubhouse with a gym, a tennis and pickle ball court and more.