This charming home in Ellsworth will check-off every item on wish lists for many house hunters. The 1930s house includes an updated lower level, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, two bedrooms on the main floor and a lovely kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and plenty of storage.
One of the main floor bedrooms includes a brick accent wall that doubles as a one-of-a-kind headboard. Two mounted lights are perfect for reading in bed. The bedroom on the second level has 408 square feet of living space, including a nook that could be used as a nursery, reading room, etc.
A three-season porch with a vaulted wood ceiling, a family room in the basement and a patio in the backyard insure that there will always be room to entertain guests.
- Asking price: $215,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,216
- Acres: 0.25
- Year built: 1935
