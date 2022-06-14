Cute starter home in Red Wing, Minnesota, for sale
Beautiful hardwood floors and private backyard. Enjoy your screened-in porch on the back of the garage that overlooks the wooded area behind; great place to relax. 

  • Asking price: $159,900
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Square feet: 925
  • Acres: 0.22
  • Year built: 1925

724 Sanford St, Red Wing

