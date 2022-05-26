This custom built home offers both the feel of small town living with the convenience of being close to larger communities. Red Wing is five miles south of this house and the Twin Cities and Rochester are both within an hour drive.
Sitting on a hill, this house offers a panoramic view of the Mississippi River Valley and its bluffs. Enjoy beautiful sunrises in the second floor family room and on the large deck. The scenery can also be enjoyed from the sunroom attached to the living room, a screen porch and the well maintained yard.
The house also features a main level owner's suite and an open floor plan in the main living area. The lower level hosts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a wet bar, game room, media room and a sauna.
- Asking price: $885,500
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Square feet: 4,969
- Acres: 2.53
- Year built: 2004
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.