Every room in this home is cozy and inviting. From the large foyer to the family room in the back of the main floor, the home offers rest to residents and visitors.
The main floor includes large, arched doorways, numerous windows and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes a new tile backsplash and new lighting. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, including an island that can seat two people.
The home's three bedrooms are all on the second floor, along with a full bathroom.
This home sits only a few blocks from downtown Red Wing. The library, Sheldon Theatre, coffee shops and numerous restaurants are all within a 10 minute walk from the home.
- Asking price: $255,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,243
- Acres: 0.16
- Year built: 1911
