It's hard to choose where to start with this one-of-a-kind home, though the kitchen demands to be front and center. Unlike most homes, the kitchen is in the lofted second floor, giving the chef of the family and diners great views of the home and the surrounding property.
The kitchen is a tasteful balance of rustic charm and modern convenience. The island is painted a simple white with a granite countertop. Alongside of it is a wooden bar top complete with corrugated metal. The kitchen also includes beautiful wooden beams on the ceiling. The brick and wooden vent hood ties in with the large fireplace in the living room. There is plenty of storage in the kitchen and the walk-in pantry.
The owner's suite is on the main floor. It includes a lovely wood tray ceiling, a simple chandelier, custom wood blinds, a travertine shower and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are all a good size.
Outside there is a deck, which is connected to the kitchen and dining space. The back patio has room for a table and chairs, along with the hot tub. The covered front porch is a perfect place for a few rocking chairs, and a shed in the backyard has plenty of space for gardening tools and storage. As a bonus, it was constructed to look like the house.
- Asking price: $525,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,402
- Acres: 0.47
- Year built: 2016
