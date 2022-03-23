Hudson on the St. Croix
This luxury condo in the heart of Hudson offers open concept living and views of the river. Watch sunsets over the St. Croix from the private balcony.
The owner's suite has a large bedroom with massive windows, a walk-in closet, a bathroom with two sinks and a washer and dryer.
The condo comes with two heated parking stalls with secure access, an exercise room and private storage.
- Asking price: $900,000
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,348
- Year built: 2019
Prescott on the Mississippi
It's hard to find a home with a better view of the Mississippi River. The waterway is only 80 feet from the front windows.
The open concept main living space has quarter sawn oak, granite, stainless appliances, natural stone and hickory hardwood floors. The center of the living room is a gas fireplace with custom built-ins on both sides.
The owner's suite is on the main floor. The large bedrooms has a view of the river and a private bathroom. The huge bathroom includes a standing shower with two shower heads, a soaking tub and two vanities.
A family room and a second bedroom are in the lower level, which can be accessed through a private entrance.
The unit comes with two underground parking spaces and a private deck with a natural gas hook-up for grilling.
- Asking price: $898,000
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,196
- Year built: 2005
