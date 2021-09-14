The former Red Wing Central High School was completed in 1916 and the first students walked into the building for class in the autumn of 1917. The building served as a school until 1995, when a newer, larger building on the outskirts of town was completed.
The Republican Eagle reported in 2016—in celebration of the building's 100th year—that "Goodhue County intended to level the site for a new judicial center, but others hoped to repurpose the historic building for a new use. After the Red Wing Historic Preservation Commission denied a request to demolish the building, a 1998 reuse study revealed that the school could be converted into apartments.
"Today, the building is known as Central Park Condominiums and houses 21 units within walking distance of shops and restaurants downtown as well as the Mississippi River."
One of those 21 unites is currently for sale. The space includes a living space with a wall of windows and a two-story ceiling, a loft space that is perfect for a home office or sitting room, and a balcony, which spans the living room's exterior wall.
The condo includes a decent size kitchen, which has a peninsula that can be used as a bar top for eating or preparing food, and a large pantry.
- Asking price: $249,900
- Bedrooms: one
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,252
- Acres: N/A
- Year built: 2006
- Home owner's association fees: $284 a month
