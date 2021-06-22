From church to vacation rental to home, this 1880s structure is a must-see. The church/vacation home is the definition of "open concept" with a massive living space that includes a living room, dining area, kitchen, pool table and more. The space used to be the sanctuary so the ceilings are vaulted and pendent lights and fans hang from the ceiling.
The house technically has two bedrooms but the former sanctuary's balcony has been converted into a loft space, which has room for at least three full beds, dressers and more. The church's basement resembles a church basement with a kitchen and a few pews, but the majority of the lower level has been converted into a family room.
Despite the updates and renovations, much of the original 1880s character and charm is still on display in the home: the massive windows that line the walls, a stamped ceiling, a nearly two-story arch that divides the main living space and the dining area, stained glass and moulding.
Outside there are patios perfect for grilling or getting some sun. The property is also only blocks from downtown Red Wing.
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 5,244
- Year built: 1886
- Acres: 0.12
- Asking price: $624,900
