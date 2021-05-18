1865 beauty
Historic Red Wing is alive in this house—which is over 150 years old—and the surrounding homes.
Every inch of the house's interior is lovely with fresh paint, hardwood floors, a must-see custom window in the kitchen, a fireplace and exquisitely kept mantels, moulding and banister. The den features a built-in shelving, a ceiling of stained shiplap and a lovely pendant light that ties the room together.
The house includes a three season porch, spacious bedrooms and two decks. It sits on a quiet street but is within walking distance to downtown Red Wing and numerous community businesses and attractions.
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,336
- Year built: 1865
- Acres: 0.31
- Asking price: $299,900
1910 house for porch lovers
Porch enthusiasts will love this home. The front of the house includes a lovely porch (which comes with a bench swing) and two back porches; one of the first floor and one on the second.
Inside it is clear that this house was built by craftsmen: leaded glass windows are artistically placed throughout the home and the wood floors and perfectly stained wood accents throughout the home are still beautiful.
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,575
- Year built: 1910
- Acres: 0.14
- Asking price: $205,000