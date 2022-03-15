Residents of this 112-year-old house will not be cramped. The home has plenty of space to entertain guests (or escape from the world for a weekend), including the front porch, front siting room, living room and the finished bonus room on the third floor. The house also sits on a corner lot and has just over one-fifth of an acre. The backyard is already fenced-in and has a large deck.
The kitchen is a good size, especially for an older home. It has recently been remodeled and includes an island and a farm sink. A subway tile backsplash behind the stove protects the cheery, yellow walls from overflowing pots and sizzling pans.
The three bedrooms are on the second floor and they each have hardwood floors. For convenience, the laundry room is also on the second floor, as is a full bathroom.
- Asking price: $289,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,334
- Acres: 0.21
- Year built: 1910
