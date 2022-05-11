Beautiful and historic 1908 house for sale in Red Wing, Minnesota
Sitting only blocks from downtown Red Wing, the more than 100 years of history can be felt in this house. The home has maple flooring, woodwork and a clawfoot tub. The house also has a large front and back porch, which are perfect for reading a book or drinking morning coffee. 

Updates include heated flooring in the bathroom and a finished bathroom. 

  • Asking price: $270,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,310
  • Acres: 0.16
  • Year built: 1908

Ninth Street, Red Wing

