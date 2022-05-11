...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Steele,
southwestern Goodhue and southeastern Rice Counties through 800 AM
CDT...
At 729 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Owatonna, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Owatonna and Medford.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 35 between mile markers 37 and 50.
U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 166 and 182.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.