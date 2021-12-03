This 2019 home includes current farmhouse decor trends while ensuring that the interior and exterior design will be timeless.
Inside an open concept gives residents plenty of space for gatherings. While the living room flows into the kitchen, it feels like a separate space with a vaulted ceiling and beams.
Throughout the home wood and metal accents are used to balance the feeling of an old farmhouse and industrial style. In one of the bathrooms this combination is on full display with an iron-framed shower door, a metal mirror and a wooden vanity.
Home owners could live solely on the main floor. However, the lower level includes two bedrooms, a bathroom and family room. The lower level features a walkout with a covered patio. The main floor has a deck that runs the length of the majority of the front of the house.
- Asking price: $695,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,343
- Acres: 7.35
- Year built: 2019
