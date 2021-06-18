From city to city, state to state, the housing market is wildly different. Here are three examples that show how varied the market can be. In June three "average" house were for sale in Red Wing, Minneapolis and Boulder, Colo. While they are similar homes, the asking prices are dramatically different.
Red Wing
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,730
- Year built: 1962
- Acreage: 0.43
- Asking price: $234,900
- Average Red Wing home price (from Zillow): $236,402
The house in Red Wing is the largest and the least expensive of those on this list. This raised ranch style home has a lower level family room, an upper level loft for storage and a deck in the backyard.
Minneapolis
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,496
- Year built: 1925
- Acreage: 0.12
- Asking price: $324,900
- Average home price in Minneapolis (from Zillow): $324,797
The south Minneapolis house sits in a quiet neighborhood. Inside visitors will find lovely windows, a gas fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors and a kitchen with new appliances. Two bedrooms are on the main floor and two are on the second floor.
Boulder
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,304
- Year built: 1963
- Acreage: 0.16
- Asking price: $915,000
- Average home price in Boulder (from Zillow): $910,134
The smallest and most expensive home on this list is the house in Boulder. Despite the smaller lot and house, the current owners know how to utilized the space. The exterior has great landscaping with raised gardens and a hot tub. The interior of the home feels spacious with numerous windows, light-colored walls and an open concept in the main living space. A flex room could be used for a home office, gym, family room, etc.