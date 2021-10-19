This historic Lake City Home has stood for 161 years and is as welcoming today as it would have been in 1860.
The wrap around covered porch is ideal for family gatherings, a few porch swings and warm, summer evenings. Inside guests are greeted with a large living and dining room and a wood burning fireplace. Past the dining room is the kitchen, which has space and cabinetry for a large family. A room on the second floor had been used as a second kitchen in the past. It still has cabinets and a sink, which would make it ideal for a craft or play room. The second floor also houses three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a three-season porch.
The owner's suite is on the main floor. It could easily be transformed into a family room or play room.
- Asking price: $289,900
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Acres: 0.26
- Square feet: 2,350
- Year built: 1860
