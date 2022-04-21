With over 100 years of history, this three story gem is crammed with character.
Enter the front door into a foyer with a grand staircase. Off of the foyer is a large, sunny living room. A gas fireplace in the living room is two-sided, with the second side facing the four season porch. The main floor also includes a dining room with a beautiful built-in, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and family room. The family room features a slanted ceiling with beams, sunlights and a wood burning fireplace. A pony wall divides the kitchen and family room, allowing the spaces to feel separated and connected. A second family room is in the basement.
The second floor houses three bedrooms, a full bathroom, a 3/4 bath and a three season porch. Kids will enjoy playing in the second floor as a walk-in closet connects two of the bedrooms. The three season porch is off of one of the bathrooms and accessed through a set of french doors.
A fourth bedroom and an office are on the third floor.
The yard feels like a park with a small patio covered by a pergola, a large garden and numerous shrubs and trees.
- Asking price: $495,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,292
- Acres: 0.80
- Year built: 1913
