A perfect mix of cozy cabin and modern home, this house in Welch is ideal for those who love to get outside and take bubble baths.
The home has an open floor plan with exposed log beams and framing throughout. The flooring in the home is hand-scraped acacia and has in-floor heating.
The kitchen island is (almost) large enough to be used as a guest bedroom. Countertops are granite and the kitchen includes high-end stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of storage space in the hickory cabinets and the walk-in pantry.
Down the hall from the kitchen is the owner's suite. The suite has a walk-in closet, a walk-in shower with dual heads and a freestanding tub. The suite also has a private balcony.
Two more bedrooms are in the loft. Both bedrooms have unique layouts and are perfect for kids. The loft includes a full bathroom and a sitting area, which looks over the living room. The living space has a vaulted ceiling and a brick fireplace that stretches two stories.
The lower level has the final two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a family room and a walk-out. Each of the three floors in the home have a full bathroom and the main floor has a half bath for guests. The small bathroom is one of a kind with a metallic ceiling, an antiqued vanity and a floor that is made of pennies.
One fun aspect of the lower level is the chalkboard paint that has been used in one of the bedrooms and part of the family room. If there isn't enough to do inside, the exterior of this property has a large front porch with room for rocking chairs and swinging chairs and a fire pit.
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Acres: 4.17
- Square feet: 3,878
- Year built: 2010
- Asking price: $599,000
