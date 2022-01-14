Five bedrooms and six baths mean that this property could be filled with visitors every day of the year. Or, with 55 acres of trees, fields and paths to get lost in and that shield the house from the public eye, this could be a silent retreat. Whatever you prefer (or likely something in the middle) this is the ideal house.
This custom-built timber frame house feels like an upscale hunting lodge in the main living space with vaulted ceilings; a brick fireplace that spans two stories; wooden beams, arches, ceilings and accents; and a wall of windows that looks out over the property.
The kitchen, which is attached to the living room, is a combination of industrial convenience and a cabin's warmth. This combination works well, providing residents with stainless steel appliances, a large, metal range hood, and exposed duct work, which does not look out of place in the mostly wooden room.
Bedrooms are spread through the house's three floors with the owner's suite on the main floor. The suite includes a large soaking tub that looks out over the yard and trees beyond.
One of the best spaces in the home is the upstairs loft. The beams and wooden ceiling make the loft feel like a historic tavern. Currently a desk is positioned to look out over the living room. The loft could also be used for a sitting area, a coffee bar, and any number of creative uses of the dreamy nook.
- Asking price: $1,390,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: six
- Square feet: 4,178
- Acres: 55
- Year built: 2007
