An iconic American Foursquare home is on the market in Kenyon. The well maintained home was built over 100 years ago and sits on more than four acres of land. The views from every window of the house are fabulous and include rows of evergreens, the picturesque barn, large grass fields, an intact windmill and the property's original 1800's farmhouse.
The view can be enjoyed from the beautiful front porch, which stretches the length of the front of the home and has room for rocking chairs and a swinging bench. Inside the home feels like it has been preserved from the early 1910's. The floor is hardwood throughout and the home also features beautiful built-ins in the dining room and window casings throughout the home, which match the baseboards and trim around doorways. Useful updates have been made to the home over the years, including central air conditioning and stainless appliances in the kitchen.
The four bedrooms are all on the second floor of the house, along with a full bathroom.
- Asking price: $489,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Year built: 1917
- Square feet: 1,856
- Acres: 4.61
- Date listed: Thursday, Sept. 2.
