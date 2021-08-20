houses for sale in 15 fastest growing cities
Photo from Zillow

The United Stated Census Bureau regularly collects data to monitor which large cities are growing the fastest. From April 2010 to July 2019 a clear pattern appeared in the growing cities: people are moving to southern and western states. Of the 15 fastest growing large cities, only four are not in west or southwest states: South Carolina, Florida and two cities in Tennessee. Meanwhile Texas dominated with list with six cities, including three cities in the top five: Frisco, New Braunfels and McKinney.  

While the below cities are all growing rapidly, the price of homes in the communities vary. Here is what you can expect to get for $400,000 in these cities and local communities. 

Fastest growing cities in the U.S. 

#1 fastest growing city: Frisco, Texas 

Frisco, Texas $400,000 home for sale
  • Asking price: $398,900
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,952
  • Acres: 0.15
  • Year built: 2002
  • Current median price of home in Irvine, Cali. (according to Realtor.com): $564,900

Frisco, Texas

1 of 22

#5 fastest growing city: South Jordan, Utah 

South Jordan, Utah $400,000 home for sale
  • Asking price: $399,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 1,722
  • Acres: 0.02
  • Year built: 2015
  • Current median price of home in Irvine, Cali. (according to Realtor.com): $550,000

South Jordan, Utah

1 of 17

#10 fastest growing city: Irvine, California 

Irvine, Cali. $400,000 home for sale
  • Asking price: $398,800
  • Bedrooms: one
  • Bathrooms: one
  • Square feet: 633
  • Acres: N/A
  • Year built: 1977
  • Current median price of home in Irvine, Cali. (according to Realtor.com): $1.2 million 

Irvine, Cali.

1 of 12

#15 fastest growing city: Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tenn. townhouse for sale
  • Asking price: $398,990
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,249
  • Acres: N/A
  • Year built: 2021
  • Current median price of home in Franklin, Tenn. (according to Realtor.com): $725,000