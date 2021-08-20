The United Stated Census Bureau regularly collects data to monitor which large cities are growing the fastest. From April 2010 to July 2019 a clear pattern appeared in the growing cities: people are moving to southern and western states. Of the 15 fastest growing large cities, only four are not in west or southwest states: South Carolina, Florida and two cities in Tennessee. Meanwhile Texas dominated with list with six cities, including three cities in the top five: Frisco, New Braunfels and McKinney.
While the below cities are all growing rapidly, the price of homes in the communities vary. Here is what you can expect to get for $400,000 in these cities and local communities.
Fastest growing cities in the U.S.
#1 fastest growing city: Frisco, Texas
- Asking price: $398,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,952
- Acres: 0.15
- Year built: 2002
- Current median price of home in Irvine, Cali. (according to Realtor.com): $564,900
#5 fastest growing city: South Jordan, Utah
- Asking price: $399,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 1,722
- Acres: 0.02
- Year built: 2015
- Current median price of home in Irvine, Cali. (according to Realtor.com): $550,000
#10 fastest growing city: Irvine, California
- Asking price: $398,800
- Bedrooms: one
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 633
- Acres: N/A
- Year built: 1977
- Current median price of home in Irvine, Cali. (according to Realtor.com): $1.2 million
#15 fastest growing city: Franklin, Tennessee
- Asking price: $398,990
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,249
- Acres: N/A
- Year built: 2021
- Current median price of home in Franklin, Tenn. (according to Realtor.com): $725,000