This classic farmhouse is bursting with charm. The history of the home has been put on full display with painted and exposed beams throughout the main floor, original hardwood floors, beautiful built-ins, crown moulding, baseboards and window trim. Recent updates add to the feel of the home. Light fixtures, a sliding barn door and an updated kitchen all adhere to a farmhouse style with just a touch of industrial decor.
Upstairs there is an adorable sitting nook, three bedrooms and a large bathroom. a bonus room on the main floor could be used as a fourth bedroom, an office or a family room.
The property includes a large pantry/mudroom/washroom off of the kitchen, an unfinished basement, a front and back porch, an outdoor sitting space with a fireplace, a chicken coop and run, a shed, and an old barn.
- Asking price: $500,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,692
- Acres: 21
- Year built: 1920
