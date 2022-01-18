The interior of this house is cheery with a yellow laundry room, red dining room and warm wood accents throughout. A dutch door connects the dining room and laundry room, giving the space a bit of a whimsical feel. On the other side of the dining room is the kitchen.
The kitchen looks out into the dining room and includes plenty of storage space, a wall oven and a walk-in pantry. A slanted ceiling, metal pendant lighting and three windows with detailed glasswork and thick casings add to the home's whimsy.
The living room has a new sliding door that leads to a large deck. Off of the living room is one of the three bedrooms. Since it is connected to the living room, it would also make a convenient office, play room or family room.
Upstairs there is a large bedroom with room for a king bed and a small seating area. There is also a smaller bedroom that would fit at least a full bed.
Outside there is a garage and buildings that would be ideal for a hobby farm. There is already a chicken coop and a couple of open front storage spaces.
- Asking price: $385,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,324
- Acres: 6.67
- Year built: 1906
