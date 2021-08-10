Goodhue County, Minn. most expensive houses sold in July
Photo from Zillow

10. 180th Avenue, Pine Island

180th Ave..png
  • Sold for: $405,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Year built: 1968
  • Square feet: 2,834
  • Acres: 2.62

9. Island Heights Court, Pine Island 

Island Heights Court.png
  • Sold for: $405,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Year built: 1983
  • Square feet: 3,588
  • Acres: 0.79

8. North Lakeshore Drive, Lake City 

Lakeshore Drive.png
7. Hennings Avenue, Red Wing

Hennings Ave..png
  • Sold for: $445,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Year built: 1991
  • Square feet: 4,003
  • Acres: 1.42

6. Limestone Road, Cannon Falls

Limestone Road.png
  • Sold for: $459,900
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Year built: 2005
  • Square feet: 3,112
  • Acres: 0.79

5. Golf Ridge Circle, Red Wing

Golf Ridge Circle.png
  • Sold for: $469,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Year built: 1989
  • Square feet: 3,404

4. Trillium Court, Cannon Falls

Trillium Court.png
  • Sold for: $489,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Year built: 2004
  • Square feet: 3,860
  • Acres: 0.4

3. 145th Avenue, Welch

145th Ave..png
  • Sold for: $515,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Year built: 1994
  • Square feet: 2,646
  • Acres: 7.61

2. Westwood South Street, Welch

Red Wing house
  • Sold for: $555,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Year built: 2006
  • Square feet: 3,600
  • Acres: 4.36

1. 170th Avenue, Zumbrota 

170th Ave.png
  • Sold for: 559,900
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Year built: 1991
  • Square feet: 3,901
  • Acres: 2.45

