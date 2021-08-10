10. 180th Avenue, Pine Island
- Sold for: $405,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Year built: 1968
- Square feet: 2,834
- Acres: 2.62
9. Island Heights Court, Pine Island
- Sold for: $405,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Year built: 1983
- Square feet: 3,588
- Acres: 0.79
8. North Lakeshore Drive, Lake City
- Sold for:
- Bedrooms:
- Bathrooms:
- Year built:
- Square feet:
- Acres:
7. Hennings Avenue, Red Wing
- Sold for: $445,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Year built: 1991
- Square feet: 4,003
- Acres: 1.42
6. Limestone Road, Cannon Falls
- Sold for: $459,900
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Year built: 2005
- Square feet: 3,112
- Acres: 0.79
5. Golf Ridge Circle, Red Wing
- Sold for: $469,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Year built: 1989
- Square feet: 3,404
4. Trillium Court, Cannon Falls
- Sold for: $489,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Year built: 2004
- Square feet: 3,860
- Acres: 0.4
3. 145th Avenue, Welch
- Sold for: $515,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Year built: 1994
- Square feet: 2,646
- Acres: 7.61
2. Westwood South Street, Welch
- Sold for: $555,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Year built: 2006
- Square feet: 3,600
- Acres: 4.36
1. 170th Avenue, Zumbrota
- Sold for: 559,900
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Year built: 1991
- Square feet: 3,901
- Acres: 2.45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.