Sept. 2021 most expensive homes sold in Red Wing, Minn.
Photo from Realtor.com

#10: Garden Court North, Lake City

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $400,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 3
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,002
  • Acres: 0.39
  • Year built: 1996

Hill Avenue Trail, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $400,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 29
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,830
  • Acres: 5.06
  • Year built: 1973

#8: 520th Street, Kenyon 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $405,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 24
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,578
  • Acres: 9.89
  • Year built: 1995

 #7: Frances Avenue, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $444,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 24
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,892
  • Acres: 0.25
  • Year built: 2014

#6: Mill Road, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $475,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 17
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,026
  • Acres: 5.06
  • Year built: 1973

 #5: Sunrise Way, Cannon Falls

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $489,900
  • Date sold: Sept. 29
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,785
  • Acres: 5.0
  • Year built: 1973 

 #4: Snowbird Drive, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $492,500
  • Date sold: Sept. 27
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,440
  • Acres: 0.55
  • Year built: 2002

 #3: Big Sky Court, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $545,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 30
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,036
  • Acres: 0.46
  • Year built: 2005

 #2: Lehrbach Road, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $560,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 3
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,839
  • Acres: 53.06
  • Year built: 1880

 #1: Grove Court, Red Wing 

Sept. 2021 most expensive homes for sale in Goodhue County
  • Price: $675,000
  • Date sold: Sept. 24
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,123
  • Acres: 0.33
  • Year built: 2002

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you