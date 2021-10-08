#10: Garden Court North, Lake City
- Price: $400,000
- Date sold: Sept. 3
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,002
- Acres: 0.39
- Year built: 1996
Hill Avenue Trail, Red Wing
- Price: $400,000
- Date sold: Sept. 29
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,830
- Acres: 5.06
- Year built: 1973
#8: 520th Street, Kenyon
- Price: $405,000
- Date sold: Sept. 24
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,578
- Acres: 9.89
- Year built: 1995
#7: Frances Avenue, Red Wing
- Price: $444,000
- Date sold: Sept. 24
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,892
- Acres: 0.25
- Year built: 2014
#6: Mill Road, Red Wing
- Price: $475,000
- Date sold: Sept. 17
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,026
- Acres: 5.06
- Year built: 1973
#5: Sunrise Way, Cannon Falls
- Price: $489,900
- Date sold: Sept. 29
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,785
- Acres: 5.0
- Year built: 1973
#4: Snowbird Drive, Red Wing
- Price: $492,500
- Date sold: Sept. 27
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,440
- Acres: 0.55
- Year built: 2002
#3: Big Sky Court, Red Wing
- Price: $545,000
- Date sold: Sept. 30
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,036
- Acres: 0.46
- Year built: 2005
#2: Lehrbach Road, Red Wing
- Price: $560,000
- Date sold: Sept. 3
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,839
- Acres: 53.06
- Year built: 1880
#1: Grove Court, Red Wing
- Price: $675,000
- Date sold: Sept. 24
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,123
- Acres: 0.33
- Year built: 2002
