Oct. most expensive Goodhue County bought
#10: 195th Ave., Zumbrota 

  • Sold for: $450,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 18
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,317
  • Acres: 20
  • Year built: 1890

#9 Highway 56 Blvd., Nerstrand

  • Sold for: $467,500
  • Date sold: Oct. 4
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,045
  • Acres: 21.4
  • Year built: 2001

#8 West 3rd St., Red Wing

  • Sold for: $470,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 29
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,477
  • Year built: 1857

#7 Clark Valley Trail, Cannon Falls

  • Sold for: $490,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 29
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,988
  • Acres: 10.49
  • Year built: 1974

#6 County Road 44 Blvd., Kenyon

  • Sold for: $503,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 28
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,856
  • Acres: 4.61
  • Year built: 1917

#5 293rd St., Red Wing

  • Sold for: $525,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 4
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,224
  • Acres: 11.28
  • Year built: 1974

#4 Westwood Hills Drive, Welch

  • Sold for: $574,900
  • Date sold: Oct. 15
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,381
  • Acres: 9.1
  • Year built: 2004

#3 Westwood South St., Welch

  • Sold for: $575,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 11
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,878
  • Acres: 4.17
  • Year built: 2010

#2 Westwood St., Welch

  • Sold for: $575,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 5
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 5,400
  • Acres: 4
  • Year built: 2005

#1 Hwy 52 Blvd., Pine Island

  • Sold for: $735,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 13
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 5,042
  • Acres: 69.74
  • Year built: 1993

