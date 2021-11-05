#10: 195th Ave., Zumbrota
- Sold for: $450,000
- Date sold: Oct. 18
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,317
- Acres: 20
- Year built: 1890
#9 Highway 56 Blvd., Nerstrand
- Sold for: $467,500
- Date sold: Oct. 4
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,045
- Acres: 21.4
- Year built: 2001
#8 West 3rd St., Red Wing
- Sold for: $470,000
- Date sold: Oct. 29
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,477
- Year built: 1857
#7 Clark Valley Trail, Cannon Falls
- Sold for: $490,000
- Date sold: Oct. 29
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,988
- Acres: 10.49
- Year built: 1974
#6 County Road 44 Blvd., Kenyon
- Sold for: $503,000
- Date sold: Oct. 28
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,856
- Acres: 4.61
- Year built: 1917
#5 293rd St., Red Wing
- Sold for: $525,000
- Date sold: Oct. 4
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,224
- Acres: 11.28
- Year built: 1974
#4 Westwood Hills Drive, Welch
- Sold for: $574,900
- Date sold: Oct. 15
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,381
- Acres: 9.1
- Year built: 2004
#3 Westwood South St., Welch
- Sold for: $575,000
- Date sold: Oct. 11
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,878
- Acres: 4.17
- Year built: 2010
#2 Westwood St., Welch
- Sold for: $575,000
- Date sold: Oct. 5
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 5,400
- Acres: 4
- Year built: 2005
#1 Hwy 52 Blvd., Pine Island
- Sold for: $735,000
- Date sold: Oct. 13
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 5,042
- Acres: 69.74
- Year built: 1993
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.