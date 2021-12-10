Angie Larson and Steph Rauzi started Mindful Fork + 2 Broke Chefs in 2020 to focus on real food from farm to table.
Currently offering meal prep services and catering, the chefs create homemade dishes that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.
The Republican Eagle spoke with the duo about their business, passions and more.
What was the idea behind your business?
We are really one company with two names. We wanted to be able to keep things formal with our concept with Mindful Fork Meal Prep and yet create a space to be able to have fun with 2 Broke Chefs.
Mindful Fork Meal Prep is a mostly dairy-free, gluten-free, limited soy and no processed foods company. We create meals with locally bought and sustainable produced meats. We focus on real food from farm to fork and cater to many health and dietary needs with our individual meal prep services.
2 Broke Chefs allows us to be able to have some fun and use those foods we limit in our meal prep services. It's like the ying to the yang, you have to have happy balance and understand the importance of balance.
Plus not going to lie, we are 2 Broke Chefs and have been at this for a very long time. We both have been in the kitchen/chef profession for a combined total of almost 50 years and have many years of experience and many stories.
How did your business start?
Mindful Fork Meal Prep actually started out with Chef Angie teaching cooking classes for several years at a nutrition class in Baldwin, Wisconsin, and also from being a private chef that traveled to people's homes to help prepare weekly meals. As the classes progressed more and more, people asked for help with making life changes at home to help with complications of dietary health issues such as diabetes.
Where does the name come from?
Mindful Fork was simply just as it sounds; to be mindful. As we struggle to go through life, sometimes we just need to be reminded to simply be mindful. My favorite thing to do is create dishes made with real food or real veggies, as most people have this belief they don't like veggies, when it simply is just not true. It's more of a “you have not had them prepared properly.” So when I hear someone say "I don't like brussel sprouts,” I say that simply cannot be true and try my hardest to prove them wrong
What are the backgrounds of the chefs?
Chef Angie's background is in culinary arts and functional holistic food. Angie has owned her own personal chef business, a family restaurant, consulting company and was executive chef.
Chef Steph has a background in culinary arts and has been a pastry chef at various places along with owning her own bakery.
What services do you provide?
We provide individual meal prep services focused on farm-to-fork meals that provide healthy, locally sourced meals to busy working people. Our meals are made to order each week and are ready to eat.
There are no complicated recipes, no subscription services, no dirty dishes, and no need to waste your time grocery shopping and cooking on your day off.
We have family meals, boxed lunches for office catering or get-togethers and many other catering options. We also do pop-ups at different farms and love to put on a farm to table get togethers along with catering for all events.
What do you both like about your job?
We both love to cook and create menu options with products that are grown locally and sustainably. Helping others fall in love with real food is our passion along with creating amazing working relationships with all our fellow local growers.
It's an amazing job that allows us to follow our passions along with being able to create a space for our families and friends to come along on our journey. We love that we are able to spend time with our loved ones and be mindful of what is truly important in life. We have created a company that focuses on values and being able to support what is truly important to us.
What are your goals for the business?
We would like to be able to do more catering and farm to fork gatherings in the near future, but for now it is just the two of us. So our focus is to grow our meal prep services this winter, and we plan on hiring a few mindful souls by spring of next year. The new additions will help us be able to do more of the community events we love to do.
We love helping those in need or just those hungry or curious for change by doing meal drives like the one we are currently doing for Thug Life out of Somerset, Wisconsin. It is a wonderful non-profit that helps find displaced kids homes and purpose. We are currently doing a matching of meals bought for them and plan on being able to drop several family meals off to their locations in the next week or two.
Any future changes coming up?
We are getting ready to move into our new space at the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center, and we cannot wait. The space is amazing, and it will create a space we are able to use 24/7. Along, with being able to get back to teaching cooking classes and hosting tastings.
The building and location are beautiful, it is located right off Radio Road and I-35 in River Falls.
We have been looking into companies that can supply more eco-friendly containers for our meal prep services and are excited to make those changes soon, but for now we are still taking and re-using any containers we send out to our customers in our recycle program we currently have.
