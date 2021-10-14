RED WING -- Opening a successful business during the pandemic might sound impossible to some, but Jodie Caverly of The Market Home + Design made it happen.
On Oct. 28, 2020, Caverly unveiled her store, offering in-home design consultations, custom furniture and delivery.
As the store’s one-year anniversary comes up, the Republican Eagle spoke with Caverly about her passions, product backups, furniture trends and more.
What services do you currently offer?
In-home design consultations are a main focus. Our goal is to give you a personalized shopping experience. We want our customers' homes to look their very best, and we take great care in helping them through that process. Our commitment is to help customers select the best furniture for their lifestyle, offer outstanding value, quality products and customer service.
What have you learned during your first year in business?
Kindness, patience and understanding. I don’t think I need to explain this, but I sure hope everyone has learned this during the last year.
How did opening during the pandemic affect your business strategy?
COVID threw a major curve ball in the furniture industry. Being in this industry for many, many years, what is happening now is unlike anything I have ever seen. It’s honestly hard to wrap my head around some of the things going on, especially the turnaround times on custom orders. Custom orders are our main focus and some orders are talking about a year to come in. I cannot complain about customer traffic in and out of the store, but I often wonder, would it be different if COVID-19 and its effects weren’t a factor. Would I see more customers? Would I have more sales?
Many "big box" furniture companies are struggling to get products with COVID backups, have you experienced this as well?
Absolutely. That’s the saving grace of it all, knowing it’s not just me, it’s not just The Market. It is everywhere throughout the industry and beyond. In normal times it was common to take about six to eight weeks for customer orders, rarely would we see it take any longer. At this current time, with the brands that we carry at The Market, custom orders are taking about 24-34 weeks. We are glad that we do have a couple of sources with in-stock items and/or items that can ship in about six weeks.
What have you changed during the first year?
I haven’t really made any major changes during the first year. Although the furniture, home décor and interior design business is not new to me, owning a business and being in charge of all aspects of it is new to me. I’m still learning as I go and making minor adjustments as need be.
One thing I can think of that I did change is adding another fabulous woman to my staff. The two women and that I have working with me cannot go unknown, I absolutely could not keep The Market running without them. I am so lucky to have them.
What do you love about what you do?
I love being creative. It’s so fun to see and work with each customer's individual style. Going into customers’ homes to help them make the right selections has got to be my favorite part of being an interior designer. With all of the resources we have at The Market, no two customers' designs are the same. I also really love making connections with customers. Many of my customers, I have helped for years and have created friendships with.
Being the owner, I wear every hat within the business, one of those hats is the delivery person. This part is physically hard, but I love to be a part of the deliveries to see the customer’s joy and excitement when the whole design plan comes together in their home. I love being involved in every part of the process.
What do your customers tend to order the most?
Custom upholstery is what is ordered the most. Sofas, chairs, recliners and sectionals.
What trends in the furniture market are you seeing right now?
Natural materials are a major design trend: unpainted wood, stone and ceramic textures, plants, wicker furniture and accents. We are also seeing a lot of neutral colors: whites, creams, tans and light greys.
Simple, no fuss styles with clean lines. Less is more.
What are your future plans?
To be doing exactly what I am doing now. Hopefully my business will continue to grow and be successful. With the way the industry has been since I opened last year, right now I am just taking it day by day. I try not to think too much about the future except for the mere fact that I hope the supply chain issues correct themselves and we can get back to how business used to be.
