Tessa Blue – Red Wing native – always knew she wanted to be a hairstylist.
When she was five years old, Blue loved giving her Barbies different haircuts and in middle school would test her skills on her cousin.
“I would say ‘I know how to cut those layers, let me try.’ She was always willing,” Blue said.
Blue was crowned Miss Red Wing Princess in 1998 and afterward, started focusing on her career.
She attended Aveda Institute of Cosmetology in Minneapolis during 1999.
After graduation, Blue returned to her hometown and worked for more than 12 years in a local salon.
During this time, she met the late Mike McKay who was the general manager of St. James Hotel. McKay offered Blue a rental space in 2015 within the hotel to start her own salon.
“I had always dreamed of owning a salon and couldn’t let the opportunity pass me by,” Blue said.
River Blu Salon DaySpa opened on Sept. 6, 2016, and currently employs seven stylists.
“I started River Blu to provide a place stylists would be a part of a team atmosphere, a place that is family friendly, professional and that would continue to provide education, carry professional products in a relaxed and comforting environment,” Blue said.
The salon offers many services including lash extensions, haircuts, hydrafacials, dermaplaning, ear piercing, makeup application, last lifts, waxing, manicures and more.
“I love my job because my clients leave my chair feeling great about themselves,” Blue said. “I want to give my clients an experience tailored to each of their needs. My favorite things to do in the salon is to give them the works . . . a stress reliever, hair color, cut, style and a makeup application.”
Blue has now been working in the cosmetology industry for 22 years this July and hopes her salon will continue to grow.
