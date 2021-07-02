During a fruitful career in the music industry as a classical and studio clarinetist as well as college professor, Donald Travis Foster of southern California decided to open up a restaurant in Red Wing called Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge.
According to Foster, Home Plate’s tagline is “The sports bar … elevated” to prove that just because you are watching the Twins does not automatically mean you need to go to the cardiologist after dinner; bar food doesn’t have to be junk food.
The extensive menu includes burgers, salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, fries, hummus, cheesecakes, shrimp, pork chops and more.
Home Plate opened June 12 and Foster is excited to continue this new journey outside of his usual norm.
From worldwide musician to restaurant owner
Foster resides in Los Angeles. He attended the University of Southern California for two music degrees and then traveled the world playing in groups in Europe and South America.
He has performed the clarinet on nearly 300 major motion pictures and television shows, including the last three Star Wars films, “Toy Story 3” and “4,” “Frozen,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Simpsons,” according to Home Plate’s website.
“Getting to play on the soundtrack from the last three Star Wars films with John Williams has been the highlight of my studio career,” Foster said.
Foster teaches music at Riverside Community College District of southern California and holds contracts with the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony and the Santa Barbara Symphony.
He was continuing to excel professionally until the pandemic hit and everything came to a screeching halt. Foster had to switch to teaching virtually and all live music recording stopped.
In October 2020, Foster decided that he needed some time away and went to Red Wing to visit some friends.
“I have been coming to Red Wing on and off for nearly 10 years,” Foster said. “My best friend of 30 years lives here in Red Wing.”
During his visit, he noticed that there wasn’t a place to eat, drink and play all under one building.
“Red Wing has plenty of places to eat, plenty of places to watch sports, and a few places to go play pool, shoot darts, or play trivia and other bar games,” Foster said. “But there are no places to do it all in one place.”
And so with some hard work and determination, Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge was born.
Home Plate opened its doors June 12 with a smaller menu and limited hours. Foster plans to open fully in July.
The full menu will offer traditional bar foods with a flair and will have something for everyone.
Chef Juan Gallegos from Los Angeles and chef David Rodriquez from Red Wing have made magic in the kitchen, Foster said.
“Our chicken wings are the best I have ever had. This is chef Juan’s secret 13-spice rub and the best quality chicken that I could find,” Foster said. “The thing that makes our place so special is that virtually every single sauce and dressing is made completely in the kitchen. Our ranch dressing, bleu cheese dressing, cheese sauces, etc., are all made fresh every single day with fresh herbs and ingredients.”
Foster has been located in Red Wing almost full time since his first visit in October 2020, but is returning to Los Angeles this fall.
“I am the owner with the vision and the checkbook. But I am not what makes this place work … . My general manager, Kevin Braa, is really the hero in this venture. Everyone in Red Wing knows Kevin,” Foster said. “When I first thought of this idea, I knew it would never work if I didn’t have a dedicated partner and manager.”
When Foster heads back to LA, he knows the restaurant will continue to be a great place because of his staff.
