Barbara Bergwall, owner of Flashy Stash of Red Wing, has had an entrepreneurial spirit since she was 16 when she worked in her dad’s store. Over the years, Bergwall has owned three stores and two restaurants, and said she has loved meeting all the people who have visited her places.
“I'm a people person and I've grown up in retail in my parents' stores in Nisswa and Breezy Point,” Bergwall said.
Her current entrepreneurial project, Flashy Stash, opened in Cambridge, Minnesota, during the 1970s.
After closing that location, Bergwall moved onto different ventures including a restaurant she once co-owned with her husband, Ken, who is a Red Wing native.
Around 2019, Bergwall and her husband relocated to Red Wing after buying his mother’s house.
Bergwall then spent some time getting used to the area, but said she started to feel disconnected from the local community and found it hard to meet new people.
“To put it short, I didn't know anybody in Red Wing, so I had my goods and some of Grandma Bergwall's goods and like Mickey Rooney -- old reference -- let's do a store,” Bergwall said. “This way I could meet the community.”
And just like that, Flashy Stash 2.0 was born.
Located at 430 W. Third St., Flashy Stash of Red Wing is what Bergwall calls a “what not shop” with the tagline of “a few of my favorite things.”
The shop sells vintage, new and Minnesota made products, including glassware, jewelry, books, small furniture, purses, prints, clothing, organic sprays, salsas and more.
Flashy Stash of Red Wing originally opened in October 2019 and was prospering until Bergwall got COVID-19 in January 2020. The shop closed for a while, then reopened in June 2020 with intermediate shutdowns to follow COVID precautions, until it fully reopened in January 2021.
“We started to slowly get our heads up. And now it's been great with lots of praise how cute/interesting the store is,” Bergwall said. “I think I am a good addition to Red Wing.”
Bergwall continues to add new products to the store and is looking forward to all the new people she will meet that walk through Flashy Stash.
