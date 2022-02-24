Cait Larsen – physical therapist – opened Ethos Red Wing in 2018, offering functional nutritional and physical therapy.
“We want each client to reach their full potential through movement, nourishing food and a supportive community,” Larsen said. “We want to see our clients enjoy active hobbies and sports, travel without physical limitations, and feel strong and capable. We aim to help clients who don’t want medications or surgery minimize or eliminate symptoms with diet and exercise.”
At Ethos, a range of strength training, yoga and pilates classes are available for people of all ages. Most clients start working with an employee when they first join to figure out what path is right for them.
“Each person is unique, so getting to know our clients, learning why they have the goals and struggles they face and helping them organize their efforts to be successful looks different every day,” she said.
Larsen has an extensive background in PT work, studying at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Iowa in exercise, sport science and physical therapy. She lives with her husband, Doug, and three boys just outside of Red Wing.
When asked about the future of Ethos, Larsen said that as a business they are always looking for more learning opportunities and growth. Right now, the team is building a curriculum for chronic disease management and is open to new ventures.
The details
Location: 1499 Hay Creek Valley Rd
Hours: Daily 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: 651-327-2880
Website: ethos-pt.com
